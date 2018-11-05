

Alexa Lawlor





The City of Saskatoon is now accepting bids for the lease on the Saskatoon Farmers’ Market building.

The request for proposal process comes after a decision made at a council meeting in September, when city administration pushed for the market to be better used.

According to the request for proposals, the successful bidder will be able to develop and manage “an animated public facility” for a minimum of six days a week, with a minimum of two dedicated Farmers’ Market days.

The bidding period opened on Oct. 31, and will close on Dec. 14. The evaluation process is set to take place in early January.