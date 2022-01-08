'Best thing I've ever felt in my life': Sask. woman reunited with puppy after a week lost in the cold

SASKATOON -

A Nipawin woman has been reunited with her six-month old puppy after it went missing over a week ago.

For the owner of the Staffordshire bull terrier/cattle dog cross, Morgan Pederson, the experience was frightening.

Pederson’s partner, Jon Slusar, who has become very close with the dog, took it out around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 after the couple had returned back late from Christmas festivities in Saskatoon. He was driving in Nipawin while having the puppy, Frank, run behind him, but Frank was not following him.

“To be truthfully honest I have no idea what happened,” said Slusar. “He’s never been one to wander off either.”

Slusar started to look around town for their lost dog before going back to see Pederson.

“(He) woke me up and said 'is he here?',” said Pederson. “I was just kind of confused and he said ‘I can’t find Frank.”’

The two then jumped in separate vehicles searching everywhere in town for Frank. They searched from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m.

“The weird thing was even though it was snowing and kind of windy, we could see his original tracks from where he was running by the vehicle,” said Pederson. “We drove around all night, yelling his name and it was just so weird for him to not come running into the vehicle.”

Afterward Slusar jumped on his snowmobile, and then later in the evening the two began searching again.

“(We) kept going over the same routes and at some point I think we did hit almost every street in town. We kind of focused on the area of town where he had initially gone missing,” said Pederson.

Slusar was certain they would eventually run into the dog. Pederson mom and sister ended up making the five-hour trek from Kyle to Nipawin on Monday night to help search for Frank.

The two notified the RCMP on Tuesday Frank had gone missing and put up post on social media but as time went on, hope began to fade for Slusar.

“I’ll be honest, I think I had given up on this little guy.”

For Pederson, it was tough since the couple had gotten home late on Monday night, swearing at the puppy for acting hyper.

“Those were the last things that I had said to him,” said Pederson. “It's like losing somebody, that if you lose a person and you think about the last words you said to them, that I just felt awful.”

Struck with living with the past, the two would continue to share Frank's disappearance on social media in hopes someone would find him. The couple had offered a $1,200 reward to help bring Frank home.

Pederson went to bed and had a dream on Jan. 3 that someone had found Frank.

“My sister-in-law had texted me with a picture of him. He was all covered in snow and somebody had found him so I woke up that morning and I just felt defeated and I kind of felt at that point like this was it and he's gone.”

That feeling of defeat would be short lived as two hours later, at 8:20 a.m., Pederson was delivered some good news.

“I get a Facebook message from the man whose house he showed up at,” said Pederson “I think he said something like 'is this your dog?”

And it was, it sent Pederson into shock.

“It was probably the best thing I have ever felt in my life.”

Pederson said Frank lost 20 lbs during his week away from home.

Jordan Woodsworth is a clinical associate veterinarian at the University of Saskatchewan. She says Frank’s survival story speaks to how resourceful dogs can be in the wilderness.

“Oftentimes they'll do their best to find a place that's out of the elements,” said Woodsworth. “He had to of had a food source of some description, and water source, he’s probably eating snow.”

For now, the couple is just happy to have Frank back home safely while gaining somewhat of a new perspective on life.

That $1,200 reward, which family and friends chipped in for, wasn't accepted by the person who found Frank.

“He would not accept it and I just thought that was so amazing,” said Pederson.

Slusar says it was his grandfather’s birthday on Jan. 3, the day Frank returned home. His grandfather had recently passed away.

“(My dad) figured it was grandpa looking down on Frank and telling him to get the hell home,” said Sulsar.