Maxime Bernier’s newly created People’s Party is hoping to avoid trouble by having riding officials sign a pledge not to embarrass the party.

To serve as riding executives in Bernier’s party, those applying must pledge that their actions in the past or the future won’t embarrass the party.

Riding officials must also submit a list of their social media accounts and agree to a background check by a specialized firm.

A spokesperson for the party says the move will help avoid controversy, saying when the party’s Facebook page was launched there was a problem with some posting what it considers extreme views.