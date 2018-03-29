

Moses Woldu, CTV Saskatoon





Environment Canada says the return of a polar vortex from the arctic may stick around the Prairies until the middle of April.

“It doesn’t look like it’s even going to get above zero until the 10-day period,” Terri Lang of Environment Canada told CTV News on Thursday. “It’s going to be pretty cold for the next, at least, 10 days.”

Even though spring is officially here, Lang said Saskatoon residents may see record lows — which are well into the -20s — during this time.

“The 30-year averages for this time of year are supposed to be plus six and lows around minus four, so we are certainly running well below average for this time of year,” she said. “It looks like in the next week or so we may even set some record lows and some record-low highs, meaning it’s not going to warm up very much during the day — and that will also slow down the melt of snow.”

Lang warns people who are travelling this Easter long weekend to check the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline to avoid being caught in a winter storm.