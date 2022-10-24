Beleaguered Warman clinic reopen after emergency closure

Legends Medical Clinic in Warman reopened to the public today, nearly two weeks after shutting its door to walk-in patients due to a physician shortage and abusive behaviour towards staff and doctors.

In a social media post from October 5, the clinic advised they will close on October 11 for a “minimum of two weeks.”

Partial owner of the clinic Glenn Murray told CTV News at the time that he saw doctors and patients struggling in the current system.

“If you come in at 9:00 a.m., it's not unheard of by 9:30 we're at a four hour-plus wait. Because of this people are frustrated. They can't get a doctor. They're scared. They're worried.”

However, he said the behaviour was getting out of control.

“Frustration is boiling over and the abuse we're seeing in our clinic is unheard of,” he said, adding he has been in the healthcare industry for over 20 years and has seen the odd upset patient. “This isn't just once in a while this is daily and multiple times daily; cursing, swearing, smacking the glass, pushing chairs, intimidation; one person ripped all the signs off the walls and doors.”

The clinic announced its reopening on its Facebook page on Friday.

“Please be aware that you must come into the clinic to register for walk-in and have to stay in the clinic until it is your turn to be seen by the physician,” the post said.