On any given day, 911 dispatchers with the Saskatoon Police Service answer hundreds of emergency calls.

Whether it’s an armed robbery or noise complaint, Special Cst. Michele Schlosser never knows what to expect.

While the job can be intense and emotionally demanding, she says it’s a vital role.

“It can definitely take an emotional toll on you. We are that first line of contact. So we’re hearing the worst of the worst.

“It’s hard, you have to learn to accept it. It’s a tough job to do. It’s not for everyone. So those of us who can do it, we have to be there to do it.”

Special Cst. Amber Churchman says everyone deals with the pressure differently. Everyone takes the job home with them some days, but many are able to disconnect, she said.

“You have to be able to do that. Otherwise I don’t know if you’d be able to do the job very successfully or for very long."

The communications centre gets close to 24,000 emergency calls each year.

This week on CTV Morning Live Janella Hamilton will be going behind the scenes with those keeping our community safe.

Tuesday morning sees her hitting the streets with a beat cop.