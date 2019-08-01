Before 'suspicious' fire, police say homeowner reportedly got visit from man with two machetes
Saskatoon firefighters battle a garage fire in the Exhibition neighbourhood.
Published Thursday, August 1, 2019 11:28AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, August 1, 2019 12:12PM CST
Saskatoon police are investigating a garage fire in the Exhibition neighbourhood where a beekeeping operation went up in smoke.
Police say the homeowner told officers a man carrying a pair of machetes knocked on the back door of the home prior to the garage catching fire, and left after a short conversation.
Shortly after 10 a.m. on July 31, police and firefighters say they received multiple 9-1-1 calls about the detached garage on fire in the 2000 block of St. Henry Avenue.
Following an initial investigation the fire department deemed the blaze suspicious.