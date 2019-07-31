A beekeeping operation went up in smoke Wednesday morning following a garage fire in the city’s Exhibition neighbourhood.

At 10 a.m. on July 31, the Saskatoon Fire Department says it received multiple calls reporting smoke coming from a garage in the 2000 block of St. Henry Avenue.

Upon arrival, fire crews observed heavy smoke and flames coming from a property at 2001 St. Henry Avenue, with the possibility of exposure to overhead powerlines.

Firefighters immediately attacked the blaze, identifying the possibility of a fire in the attic of the detached garage. The fire was brought under control in just over 20 minutes.

The fire department says the battalion chief on scene was informed by the homeowner that there was beekeeping equipment and wax being stored in the garage. While extinguishing the fire, firefighters also observed significant bee activity in the area of the garage.

A fire investigator remained on scene working to determine a cause and damage estimate. There were no injuries to firefighters or the public.