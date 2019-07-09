Beekeeper sweet talks Costco bee swarm into submission
Beekeeper Justin Hall says swarming bees are docile creatures.
A local beekeeper says a swarm at the city's southeast Costco on Monday was one of the biggest he has ever seen.
Thousands of bees had covered a furnace salesman's pickup truck the parking lot – but removing them wasn't difficult, Justin Hall said.
"Honestly, we picked the bees up and put them in the box,” he told CTV News.
Swarm bees like those are rarely a problem, he said.
“They’re not aggressive at all. The bees' bellies are filled with honey from leaving the hive, so they’re typically not going to sting you. Everybody has seen a video of somebody wearing a beard of bees, and those are always swarming bees. I could reach my hand directly into the swarm and nothing bad would happen, nothing to be afraid of.”
Hall became a bee keeper when he was searching for a job. He wasn’t specifically looking at beekeeping positions, but is happy where he ended up and plans on owning his own hives.
“I came in looking for a job and I left with a hobby.”
The bees now have a new home where Hall works. Swarms of this size can produce hundreds of pounds of honey, he said.