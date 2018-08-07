

Jonathan Charlton, CTV Saskatoon





Three Saskatoon men were arrested Saturday night after being found in possession of a sawed-off rifle.

Police officers walking near the intersection of 20th Street East and Third Avenue South around 6:50 p.m. saw three men, one of whom had several outstanding warrants.

The man with the warrants was in possession of methamphetamine. The other two men had a backpack, which contained a sawed-off rifle, ammunition and break and enter tools, according to police.

The three men, ages 20, 26 and 27, are facing 19 gun-related charges, possession of break and enter tools and many breach charges.

The 20-year-old man was also charged with possession of methamphetamine.