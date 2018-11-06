

CTV Saskatoon





Veteran officers Cst. Darryl Holowachuk and Cst. Scott Zary have walked the streets of downtown Saskatoon, Riversdale and Broadway many times.

“Essentially our job is to have a little more face to face contact directly with the community and to keep the streets safe,” Holowachuk said.

CTV Morning Live reporter Janella Hamilton tagged along to learn about the job. In addition to handing out high fives to kids, the officers checked in with businesses and chatted with some of the city’s most vulnerable people.

The job also comes with its share of danger, largely due to the presence of crystal meth.

The officers say nowadays you never know what the drug is laced with, so interacting with a user can cause problems and safety concerns.

However working their beat year round means they’ve built a good relationship, even with some of the people they’ve arrested. Sometimes the officers will buy them a cup of coffee, for example.

“And so they get to trust us. And even when you do have to make that arrest they do trust we’re here to help,” Holowachuk said.

“We get the personal touch. We get to see the people in the low part of their life and we get to see people who have really turned their life around,” Zary said.

“And if we can help get them, maybe get them off the street, get them back on their feet, that’s what it’s all about. We’re here to help the people. And if we can help just one person a day, it’s a huge difference.”