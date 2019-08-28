A concerned resident in La Loche says RCMP came into her yard and shot and killed a bear, before leaving the body behind.

Vera Morin says Mounties shot and killed the bear just steps away from the edge of her backyard in the Poplar Points subdivision of La Loche. She’s not sure who called police about the bear.

“They said we shot it, it’s dead.” She asked RCMP to remove the bear from the yard, but adds they didn’t seem overly concerned. “They said there was no way they could remove it. I said someone has to, because it’s going to rot and stink up and the place. Then they told me it’ll be gone in a week.”

Morin says her nephew came to the house and took the dead bear away with a loader. RCMP could not be reached for comment.