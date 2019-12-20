SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are warning people to be aware of donation scams this holiday season.

Police say they have received reports of a man impersonating someone collecting money for charity.

He is reported to have gone to door to door requesting donations that included canned goods.

Saskatoon police are reminding people to use caution when making donations this time of year by asking for official charity identification and forms before donating.

“We're all in a giving spirit and this is the time of year when people make more donations then they normally would,” spokesperson Alyson Edwards said.

“They might be approached by more people then they usually are and 99 times out of 100 these are legitimate people asking for donations, but there are a few people that take advantage of that and we have had in the past people who approach homes.”

People who might have doubts about the legitimacy of a charity volunteer before making a donation are asked to call charities directly to ensure volunteers are authentic.