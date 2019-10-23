Battlefords RCMP are asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects allegedly involved in the homicide of 27-year-old Ryan John Gatzke.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Oct. 18, RCMP received a call of an injured man in a home in the 100 block of 26th Street West in Battleford. Gatzke was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Police believe some members of the public may have crucial information or evidence that can help police identify the people involved and determine the circumstances that led to Gatzke’s death, RCMP said in a news release.

Police consider the homicide to be an isolated incident and do not believe there is a threat to public safety.