Battlefords RCMP have warned of a man believed to be a risk to public safety.

Twenty-four year-old Jonathan Swiftwolfe is wanted by RCMP after a man was shot in the leg on the Saulteaux First Nation on Saturday. They believe Swiftwolfe to be the suspect in this case.

He's described as medium build with a tattoo on his right upper neck.

Swiftwolfe was last scene driving a Dodge Ram truck.

The suspect is wanted on numerous charges and is believed to be dangerous.

It's advised that Swiftwolfe not be approached, and if he is located to notfiy police.