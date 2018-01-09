Battlefords man charged with child luring
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 8:50AM CST
A Battlefords man is facing a charge of luring a child after an investigation by RCMP and the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit.
The investigation began after a complaint from a youth regarding unwanted electronic messages from a man. Police determined that the messages were of a sexual nature.
A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with the investigation and charged with luring a child.
Multiple electronic devices were seized as part of the investigation.
The suspect will make his first court appearance in North Battleford Provincial Court on Tuesday.
