A Battlefords man is facing a charge of luring a child after an investigation by RCMP and the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

The investigation began after a complaint from a youth regarding unwanted electronic messages from a man. Police determined that the messages were of a sexual nature.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with the investigation and charged with luring a child.

Multiple electronic devices were seized as part of the investigation.

The suspect will make his first court appearance in North Battleford Provincial Court on Tuesday.