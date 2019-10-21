SASKATOON -- Conservative candidate Rosemarie Falk has been elected in the riding of Battlefords-Lloydminster, the CTV Decision Desk projects.

With 95 of 143 polling stations reporting Monday night, Falk held a 80.7 percent lead.

Gerry Ritz of the Conservatives won the riding in 2015 with 61 per cent support.

