Battlefords-Lloydminster election results: Rosemarie Falk wins for Conservatives
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 8:48PM CST
Last Updated Monday, October 21, 2019 8:59PM CST
SASKATOON -- Conservative candidate Rosemarie Falk has been elected in the riding of Battlefords-Lloydminster, the CTV Decision Desk projects.
With 95 of 143 polling stations reporting Monday night, Falk held a 80.7 percent lead.
Gerry Ritz of the Conservatives won the riding in 2015 with 61 per cent support.
More details to come.