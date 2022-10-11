Battleford RCMP release robbery surveillance footage
Battleford RCMP have released surveillance footage of an armed robbery that happened around 8 p.m. Friday in the town of Battleford.
Police say a man approached a woman in an alleyway near 22nd Street armed with a knife.
In the surveillance video he can be seen reaching for something that dropped to the ground, with the woman taking that distraction as an opportunity to run.
The woman reported minor injuries, the RCMP press release said.
Police say the man was dressed in dark pants and a light shirt. He left the scene on a bicycle.
Anyone who recognizes the man in the video is asked to call Battleford RCMP.
