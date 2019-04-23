

CTV Saskatoon





Battleford RCMP are warning of a fast-moving grass fire which threatens Sweetgrass First Nation, residents of the Table Mountain area and Village of Prongua near Highway 40.

The fire is north of Highway 40 but may cross the highway if winds increase, RCMP say.

RCMP ask the public to avoid the area so firefighters will have access to it.

Traffic is restricted and the Battleford and Sweetgrass fire departments are attempting to slow the advance of the fire, RCMP say.