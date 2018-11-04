

CTV Saskatoon





A house fire that began in the basement caused $40,000 in damages early Sunday morning.

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a call of smoke coming from a home at 824 Avenue M South around 1:45 a.m., according to a news release.

Firefighters saw smoke coming from the eves. Crews went into the house and extinguished a fire that had started in the basement.

Firefighters did not find anyone in the house, and no one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.