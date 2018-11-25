

CTV Saskatoon





A basement fire caused by a malfunctioning fire place damper led to $100,000 in damages on Saturday evening.

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to the scene on Taylor Street East around 8 p.m. The occupants of the home had already made it out by the time crews arrived, according to a news release.

Crews reported seeing flames coming from the front basement window, and the fire was quickly put out. Firefighters went into the home to make sure everyone had gotten out safely and to check if the fire had spread to other areas.

No one was injured in the fire.