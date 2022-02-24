Baseball players soak up February break alongside Sask. MLB pitchers

It’s not every day you get some encouraging words from a Major League Baseball pitcher.

But that’s what the whole week has been about at Going Yard Baseball Academy, where a group of aspiring baseball players got to hear some coaching tips and share some laughs with North Battleford’s Andrew Albers and Muenster’s Logan Hofmann.

“Getting to be back here a little bit longer this offseason, getting to work with the kids a little bit especially as they throw a little bit more now. It’s been fun. It’s nice to meet the kids and you see the talent we have here in Saskatchewan,” Albers said.

For the cold winter months, the pair aren’t big leaguers, they’re just two guys from Saskatchewan working out and staying sharp.

For players at Going Yard, there’s no other place they’d spend their February break.

“Obviously they look up to me, so I want to be a good role model for them,” said Hofmann, a former attendee of the academy.

“Just watching them is cool too because it brings me back to when I was their age going to the academy. It’s similar to what I did at their age. It’s just really cool to see.”

The two players bring two entirely different sets of experiences to their offseason in Saskatoon.

Albers is 36 years old and looking to play another season at baseball’s top level after getting a redemption run with the Minnesota Twins last season.

Originally breaking into the league with the Twins in 2013, Albers has spent time with five major league franchises since the San Diego Padres selected him in the 10th round (315th overall) in the 2008 Major League Baseball draft. Albers has also spent time playing in Japan and South Korea.

Caught in the middle of the MLB lockout, he’s just happy to be surrounded by friends and family while he hopes to get another shot at pitching, an opportunity that will have to wait until a new collective bargaining agreement is ratified.

“I don't really know what the future holds really right now. So we're kind of in a holding pattern,” Albers said.

“It's not really under my control. So I'm more worried about preparing myself as best I can in case I do get an opportunity. Obviously, there's a little bit of uncertainty there as well.”

Hoffmann, 22, is coming off of an impressive season in the minors as he continues his journey to earn regular minutes after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates — the highest overall selection from Saskatchewan.

His main focus this season is trying to earn as many opportunities as possible as he continues to work his way through the Pirates’ minor league affiliates.

“Obviously it’s my job. You got to take it seriously, but you always got to have fun with it as well and enjoy it while you’re out there,” Hofmann said.

Masen Anderson is a Saskatoon prospect preparing to move to the United States in August to play college baseball at Shoreline Community College. Until then, he plans on soaking up as much knowledge as possible.

“It’s a whole other approach to the game,” Anderson said about Albers' and Hofmann's dedication.

“Having that pro mindset, they just have a completely different approach to the way they pitch.”

However, being in the batter's box against a seasoned pro like Albers is a rather humbling experience.

“It’s not fun,” Andersen said blankly. “They don’t give you anything you like to hit. It’s not so much humiliating as you just tip your cap and say, ‘You’re a pro guy and that’s what you get paid to do.’”