Barrier recommended at site of fatal Circle Drive crash: report

A new report from city administration is recommending changes along a stretch of Circle Drive where four fatal crashes have happened since 2016.

Ward 3 Coun. David Kirton requested the report following a Jan. 15, 2021 crash that claimed the life of a 24-year-old woman.

The head-on crash happened on Circle Drive between College and Attridge Drives after a southbound vehicle crossed the median and headed into the northbound lane.

A person died under similar circumstances in 2016 and another in 2017, according to the report.

Another person was also killed in 2020. However, the death didn't result from a cross-median crash.

Also, one person was severely injured in a crossover crash in 2013.

In his request, Kirton asked for the report to outline how crossover crashes might be prevented.

While the city report proposes two other options — a complete redesign or making no changes at all — it ultimately recommends the installation of some type of barrier to prevent head-on crashes.

"Other jurisdictions are 'relaxing' the criteria for consideration of the installation of a median barrier," transportation engineer Mariniel Flores writes in the report.

According to the report, in 2016 an engineering consultant who conducted a safety review of the city's high-speed roadways indicated a median barrier on the stretch of Circle Drive was "not warranted."

Flores also recommends "a policy or guideline be developed for retrofitting median barriers on high-speed roadways."

The project would be added to the city's transportation infrastructure list "for future prioritization."

The plan would require city council approval to move forward.

The report's findings are expected to be discussed by councillors at a transportation committee meeting on Monday.