A 23-year-old Saskatoon man faces several charges after an alleged attempt at robbing a group of people on the weekend, police say.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday patrol members were dispatched to a bar in the 2300 block of Preston Avenue South for a report of an armed robbery.

Officers found a suspect and several patrons outside of the business. The patrons told police that the male suspect had tried to rob them, according to a police news release.

It was reported that a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer had pulled up to a group standing outside of the bar. A male exited the passenger side of the vehicle, approached the group and demanded money as he pointed a firearm at them, police say.

When the group didn’t react, the suspect began walking back to the waiting vehicle, but the patrons disarmed and apprehended the suspect until police arrived. The driver of the Trailblazer fled the scene. Police took the suspect into custody without incident, as well as his sawed-off rifle, police say.