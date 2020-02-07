Band of morning snow works across sections of Saskatchewan: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Friday, February 7, 2020 5:49AM CST
SASKATOON -- We can expect to see winds increase as the day wears on, ushering in warmer air for the weekend. While things won’t exactly melt, temperatures are above seasonal averages.
The mild conditions will last well into next week.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Snow Showers
High: -4 C
Evening: -6 C
Saturday – Cloudy
Morning Low: -12 C
Afternoon High: -6 C
Sunday – Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: -12 C
Afternoon High: -4 C