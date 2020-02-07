SASKATOON -- We can expect to see winds increase as the day wears on, ushering in warmer air for the weekend. While things won’t exactly melt, temperatures are above seasonal averages.

The mild conditions will last well into next week.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Snow Showers

High: -4 C

Evening: -6 C

Saturday – Cloudy

Morning Low: -12 C

Afternoon High: -6 C

Sunday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: -12 C

Afternoon High: -4 C