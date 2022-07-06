Baker's Dozen: 13 Saskatchewan bakeries worth a stop during a summer road trip
Summer in Saskatchewan is the perfect season for a road trip.
If you work up an appetite, fortunately, there are plenty of hidden gems along the way that are worth a detour.
Or perhaps even the delicious food on offer at these bakeries make them a worthy destination on their own.
Here are 13 of the province's best-kept bakery secrets.
If there is a favourite that you want to share, just use the link at the end of the list to let us know!
MICHAEL’S COFFEE SHOP AND BAKERY
Estevan/Carlyle
Michael's coffee shop focuses on connecting with producers around the world. (Facebook)
With a focus on sustainability, Michael’s aims to get their ingredients and products directly from producers around the world. They also roast their own coffee. Open since 2007, Michael’s has expanded and has locations in Carlyle and Estevan. Along with freshly baked cinnamon buns, they also offer pizza, cookies and open mic nights. The shop also offers fresh grounds so you can take your favourite brew with you.
GOLDEN GRAIN BAKERY
Melfort
Golden Grain bakery in Melfort makes specialty breads daily. (Facebook)
The Golden Grain bakery is the place to go for specialty bread, and unforgettable bismarks. Golden Grain is featured in the Saskatchewan cookbook. It’s also in a building that has served the community as a bakery since 1908.
HOWARD’S BAKERY
Maple Creek
Howard's bakery offers a variety of baking. (Facebook)
Offering a wide range of baking, Howard’s bakery has been in Maple Creek for 13 years. From cinnamon buns to bread and even fresh soft bagels and take and bake pizza, Howards has it all. The bakery also bakes cakes for birthdays, anniversaries and other special occasions.
MANLEY BREAD & HONEY
Consul
Manley Bread & Honey uses locally sourced ingredients in their baked goods. (Facebook)
With their freshly-baked goodies Manley Bread & Honey in consul aims to use locally sourced ingredients at their bakery. They proudly mill their own organic grain each day. Manley’s provides all-day breakfast, soups, and other various goodies. They started in 2008 and expanded to a café in 2015. Over the years, they’ve also started up a bed and breakfast.
VALLEY BAKE & COFFEE SHOP
Fort Qu’Appelle
Valley Bake & Coffee Shop has been in the baking business for over 20 years. (Facebook)
In business for over 20 years, Valley Bake & Coffee shop knows how to treat customers right. If you’re looking for an all-day breakfast or baked goodies like donuts and butter tarts, Valley Bake is worth the stop.
ROUTE 26 COFFEE HOUSE
St. Walburg
Route 26 offers freshly baked items from cookies to breakfast foods. (Facebook)If you’re looking for something new, Route 26 is a hidden gem in St. Walburg. Described as a quaint and unique coffee house that offers organic coffees, teas, and other drinks. All their items are made fresh, including baking and sauces. More than just a bakery, Route 26 holds homemade art and craft events over the summer and popular Friday Steak Nights in the outdoor Cantina.
I & P HOME BAKED GOODNESS
Hague
I & P Home Baked Goodness makes all their goodies from scratch with natural ingredients. (Facebook)
Everything is made from scratch with natural ingredients at I & P. They offer a range of baking, desserts and pizzas. With 11 years under their belt, they’ve mastered the art of baking with cinnamon buns, tarts, pies, muffins and more.
GRAIN & PULSE BAKERY CAFÉ
Imperial
Grain & Pulse bakery offers seasonal menus and weekend brunch for the summer. (Facebook)
Serving hand-crafted foods in a farmhouse setting, Grain & Pulse offers seasonal menus, desserts, espresso and ice cream. They also have a weekend brunch menu for the summer.
INDIAN HEAD BAKERY & DELI
Indian Head
Indian Head bakery & deli offers up freshly baked items including Parker House buns and bread bowls. (Facebook)After more than 70 years in the community, Indian Head Bakery & Deli continues to deliver a variety of favourite items, including Parker House buns, bread bowls, subs and sandwiches and more. Whether you’re in the mood for a sandwich on freshly baked bread or want to satisfy your sweet tooth with pies, cookies or donuts, a stop at the bakery in Indian Head will win you over.
SWEET STELLS
Prince Albert
Sweet Stells offer custom made goodies for any event. (Facebook)
What started as a home baking business has grown in Prince Albert. Offering a variety of cupcakes, cinnamon buns, cheesecakes, pies and macarons, Sweet Stells makes all their goods a work of art. They also do 3D cakes and hand-painted cakes.
NELLIE’S BAKERY AND COFFEE HOUSE
Melville
Nellie's bakery and coffee house uses no preservatives in their baking. (Facebook)
For freshly-baked goods with no preservatives, stop by Nellie’s bakery and coffee house. With a wide variety of goodies, including muffins, donuts, bismarks, peanut butter bars and so much more, your sweet tooth will thank you.
WADENA BAKERY
Wadena
Wadena bakery's best loved item is the Boston creme. (Facebook)
A family-owned business for more than 60 years, Wadena bakery’s best-loved goodie is the Boston cremes. The bakery also offers freshly baked bread and buns, cakes for every occasion, macarons and squares.
FAMILY BAKERY
Nipawin
Family bakery offers creative twists to their sweet treats. (Facebook)
From breads, buns and cupcakes to specialty-made cakes, the Family Bakery in Nipawin does it all. A community-minded business, they’ve even made treats to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day, the Edmonton Oilers, and every holiday in between.
SHARE YOUR FAVOURITE PLACES TO EAT
Saskatchewan has many hidden treasures to enjoy and we know there are many other bakeries and eateries across our province. If you want to share your favourite place with us, please use this link and send us an email.
