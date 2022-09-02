Bail hearing to be held for Saskatoon mother accused of faking death

A Saskatoon woman accused of faking her and her son’s death will appear in court for a bail hearing on Friday.

Dawn Walker and her 7-year-old son were reported missing at the end of July. They were found in Oregon City two weeks later.

Walker faces charges of abduction in contravention of a custody order. She is also facing charges in the U.S. for allegedly stealing a friend’s identity and illegally crossing the border.

On Monday, during her first court appearance after being returned to Canada, the Crown opposed Walker's release.

Walker and her son were reported missing on July 24. Her truck and belongings were found the next morning at Chief Whitecap Park in Saskatoon.

In the days following the discovery, police and volunteers combed the park and the adjacent river for any sign of Walker or her son.

