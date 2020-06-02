SASKATOON -- The bail hearing for a man charged with first-degree murder has been adjourned indefinitely.

Greg Fertuck, 66, is accused of killing his estranged wife, Sheree, in 2015.

Sheree, 51, was last seen leaving her family farm near Kenaston, Sask. on Dec. 7, 2015. Her body has never been found.

Fertuck’s bail hearing has been adjourned sine die, which means the defence can call back the proceedings at any time — with three days notice to the court and Crown.

“It’s temporarily paused because our release plan needs more work. Something came up over the weekend that we weren’t aware of that we need to address if we’re going to continue,” defence lawyer Michael Nolin said.

The evidence presented in a bail hearing is under a publication ban.

Fertuck is being held at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre and is in self-isolation, as part of COVID-19 rules, according to Nolin.

“He was brought personally down last week, and the new rules at the correctional centre have him being isolated, in quarantine, for two weeks and hopefully being tested for any exposure to COVID-19,” Nolin told reporters.

Fertuck is scheduled to be back at Court of Queen’s Bench on June 19. Nolin said he is “hopeful” a trial date can be set, but due to COVID-19, Nolan isn’t optimistic.

“It’s still a jury election, and right now, Saskatchewan has a ban on jury trials. Until that’s resolved, I don’t think we’re going anywhere fast soon.”