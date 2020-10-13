PRINCE ALBERT -- Latisha Grumbo, 19, who is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 33-year-old Kayla Renee Aubichon, appeared in provincial court by video-conference Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred in the 100 block of 13 St. W. near Prince Albert’s downtown mall. Aubichon died on July 28.

She was the mother of four children.

Grumbo is also facing charges of dangerous driving from another incident. Grumbo’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 22.