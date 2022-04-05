Backstreet Boys coming to Saskatoon
The Backstreet Boys have announced an upcoming stop in Saskatoon.
The iconic pop stars are including the city in the Canadian leg of their DNA World Tour.
They'll hit the stage at SaskTel Centre on Aug. 27.
Fans can grab tickets to the show starting at 10 a.m. Friday.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one established at Nuremberg after the Second World War.
Satellite images show civilian deaths in Ukraine town while it was in Russian hands: Maxar
Satellite images taken weeks ago of the town of Bucha in Ukraine show bodies of civilians on a street, a private U.S. company said, undercutting the Russian government's claims that Ukrainian forces caused the deaths or that the scene was staged.
COVID-19 in Canada: Experts urge continued masking, possible 4th dose
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are once again surging across the country, as the more contagious Omicron subvariant BA.2 grabs hold in Canada.
Toronto police's financial crimes unit to investigate former union head Jerry Dias
Toronto police says it is investigating the former president of Canada's largest private sector union after the union handed over money he allegedly accepted from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits he promoted to members.
No way for Canadian military to match Russian footprint in Arctic: defence chief
The commander of the Canadian Armed Forces says there is no way Canada can match Russia's large military footprint in the Arctic.
Do I need a COVID test to fly to the U.S.?
If you're planning on heading down to the U.S. this spring, CTVNews.ca has what you need to know before crossing the Canada-U.S. border.
Provinces should prep to offer 2nd COVID-19 booster shots: vaccine panel
Provinces and territories should quickly get ready to offer fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks starting with people over the age of 80 and long-term care residents, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended Tuesday.
How an unintended building design flaw kills millions of birds across North America
An unintended but fatal flaw in the design of building glass has contributed to the deaths of millions of birds in Canada and across North America, several years' worth of data compiled by advocates and reviewed by CTVNews.ca show.
Obama touts health care law, calls it 'high point' of tenure
U.S. President Barack Obama returned to the White House on Tuesday to savor the 12th anniversary of his signature Affordable Care Act, which is now part of the fabric of the American health care system and whose reach President Joe Biden is looking to extend.
Regina
-
Court to hear opening remarks, first witnesses in Dillon Whitehawk first-degree murder trial
Crown prosecutors are expected to call their first witness to the stand in a weeks-long murder trial of a man accused of two shooting deaths in late 2019.
-
More than half of Sask. nurses surveyed are considering leaving the profession: union poll
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) found many of its members are working short-staffed and are considering leaving the profession, in its annual survey.
-
'It's all great memories': Sask. high school uncovers 27-year-old forgotten time capsule
A time capsule created in 1995 by students from a Moose Jaw, Sask. high school was recently discovered 18 years after it was intended to be opened.
Winnipeg
-
Foul play involved in human remains found in RM of Woodlands: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP suspect foul play was involved in the death of a person whose remains were discovered in the RM of Woodlands last week.
-
25 years since Manitoba's 1997 blizzard and the Flood of the Century
It was 25 years ago today a massive blizzard hit southern Manitoba – the catalyst for the Flood of the Century.
-
Calgary
-
Pedestrian seriously injured in Beltline hit-and-run
Calgary police are investigating after a pedestrian was badly injured in a hit-and-run in the Beltline on Tuesday.
-
Calgary man identified as victim of Crescent Heights homicide
Calgary police have identified a man found shot to death in the community of Crescent Heights on Friday.
-
Rural Municipalities of Alberta opposes creation of provincial police service
An independent association comprising of counties and municipal districts says it opposes a proposal from the Alberta government to create a provincial police force.
Edmonton
-
'A threat': Alberta offers $75 bounties for hunting, trapping wild boar
The Alberta government has placed a price on the heads, and more specifically the ears, of wild boar which have now been reported in 28 rural municipalities.
-
-
More charges announced after 'unprovoked' drive-thru shooting: EPS
Several charges have been laid after a shooting at an Edmonton drive-thru last October.
Toronto
-
Ontario PCs to increase minimum wage to $15.50 if re-elected in June
The Ontario Progressive Conservative government has said that if they are re-elected in June, they will raise the minimum wage by another 50 cents.
-
'Absolutely no useful animals': Ontario farm, angry emu go viral on TikTok with nearly 5M followers
The Useless Farm has nearly 5 million followers and over 120 million likes on Tiktok, and nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram, largely due to an angry emu named Karen.
-
Ottawa
-
Ottawa teacher, husband facing sexual assault charges
Ottawa police have charged an Ottawa teacher and her husband with sexual assault and sexual exploitation following allegations involving students.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa on the rise
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa are on the rise as the level of virus detected in the city’s wastewater continues to surge to record levels.
-
Ontario will soon offer fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses to those 60 and above
Ontario plans to soon start offering fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines to residents aged 60 and older, the province's health minister said on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
WATCH LIVE | B.C. lifting vaccine card rules this week, even as rise in cases expected
B.C. is sticking with its plan to lift COVID-19 vaccine card requirements this week, even though officials are expecting an increase in cases in the coming weeks.
-
Vancouver unveils plan to accommodate population growth through 2050
Nearly three years in the making, the draft Vancouver Plan was released by the city Tuesday.
-
LIVE | B.C. announces plan to roll out a 2nd COVID-19 booster to some as hospitalizations rise
B.C. has unveiled its plan to roll out a second COVID-19 booster vaccine to those are more vulnerable to the disease.
Montreal
-
Quebec extends COVID-19 mask mandate until April 30
The Quebec government is extending the province's mask mandate until at least the end of April amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
-
COVID-19 in Quebec: Hospitalizations up by 72 with 31 new deaths
Hospitalizations are continuing to spike in Quebec, with an increase of 72 reported Tuesday by the province.
-
Bill 96: Quebec Liberals request withdrawal of CEGEP French course amendment
As part of legislation aimed at reinforcing language laws in Quebec, the amendment would require students at English CEGEPs to take three core courses in French in order to graduate.
Vancouver Island
-
WATCH LIVE | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Province to reveal new cases, plan for booster doses, vaccine card
B.C. health officials on Tuesday will discuss the latest wave of COVID-19 infections and a potential second vaccine booster dose for vulnerable people.
-
'We left seconds before': Witnesses recount fatal police incident in Campbell River, B.C.
Two Campbell River, B.C., residents were on a walk on Saturday when they heard shots being fired in the direction of their apartment.
-
Atlantic
-
N.B. retires COVID-19 dashboard, launches new website for data; 9 deaths reported Tuesday
New Brunswick has retired its COVID-19 dashboard and launched a new website to report the province’s data.
-
P.E.I. extends mask mandate to April 28; one new death reported
Islanders will have to wear their masks indoors for a little while longer. P.E.I. Premier Dennis King made the announcement during a news conference in Charlottetown Tuesday.
-
Nova Scotia legislature moves to hybrid sitting following COVID-19 outbreak
The Nova Scotia legislature has decided to scale back to a hybrid sitting because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Northern Ontario
-
Heavy rain on the way in the northeast, some areas will get snow
Warming temperatures combined with heavy rain in the next two days prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement Tuesday for most of northeastern Ontario.
-
Overcrowded animal shelter in Sudbury can't take in any more dogs
The City of Greater Sudbury Animal Shelter is in need of people willing to adopt a dog, with the shelter unable to take in any more homeless pups.
-
London
-
London police charge three suspects following violent jewelry store robbery
London police have charged three people in relation to an armed jewelry store robbery last month.
-
Local couple turns licence sticker rebate into a charity win
A plan to turn provincial licence sticker rebates into a cash generator for a local charity is underway.
-
Huron Perth Public Health warns of sixth COVID-19 wave, multiple viruses spreading through area
Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) is warning residents that a sixth wave of COVID-19 is officially underway and several viruses are circulating across the region.