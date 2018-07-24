

The Saskatchewan government will cover some medical supply costs for a Saskatoon baby with a rare skin condition.

Eight-month-old Leo Leptich was born with epidermolysis bullosa, commonly known as EB. The condition causes his delicate skin to break out in painful blisters.

Last week, Leo’s mother, Crystal, took to Facebook and spoke with media, including CTV News, to raise concern about her son’s loss of government-funded support — which includes weekly home visits and wound care supplies.

Desperate for help, Leptich also sent letters to politicians at all levels of government..

Now, Leptich says the province will pay for the bandages her child needs.

“Living with EB is never easy. But now, I can thankfully say that we have had a significant burden lifted from our shoulders,” Leptich wrote on a Facebook page, documenting Leo’s life.