SASKATOON -- A mother house cat in rural Saskatchewan has adopted a baby skunk.

“He's kind of a neat addition to the family,” Amanda Peacock said.

On June 12, the Wakaw family found the skunk with their family dog and named it Pepe, after Looney Toons character Pepe Le Pew.

The Peacocks were feeding Pepe with a syringe – but their cat, Cheesesticks, began nursing it, having just had a litter of her own.

The family has grown close to Pepe, who went for his first ride into Wakaw the other day, Peacock said.

“Yeah, I think he’s kind of part of the family.

“I think we can get him a nice pink collar and he can be our guard skunk. Ward off anybody that comes into the yard, so I think it'll be a nice addition.”