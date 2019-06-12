A baby pronghorn whose mother died has found a new home at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo.

Last month, Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers responded to a call from a rancher of an injured pronghorn near Veinerville, Alta.

The female pronghorn had broken legs and was in significant pain, according to officers.

“It was evident that she would not survive and was euthanized so she would not continue to suffer,” Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement wrote in a Facebook post.

One of the officers then realized the euthanized pronghorn was pregnant. The officer and rancher successfully performed a caesarian delivery.

The rancher’s children named the baby male pronghorn Saamis and he was taken to the Animal Medical Centre in Dunmore for post-birth care.

Saamis is now settling in at his new home at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo.

“His legs are still a bit wobbly, but he is doing great and growing stronger every day,” the Facebook post reads.

Saamis will be in quarantine for at least 30 days, according to park manager Tim Sinclair-Smith.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement advise people not to approach or touch fawns, but to call an officer if the animal seems injured.