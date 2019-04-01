Baby girl dies after being hit in Art Hauser Center parking lot
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, April 1, 2019 11:17AM CST
Last Updated Monday, April 1, 2019 3:43PM CST
An 11-month-old girl died after being struck by a truck at low speed in the parking lot of the Art Hauser Center in Prince Albert, police say.
Prince Albert Police Service responded at 6:38 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.
The girl was taken to hospital where she died from her injuries.
Police and the Coroner’s officer are investigating.