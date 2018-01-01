Baby girl born four minutes into New Year’s Day in Saskatoon
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, January 1, 2018 2:30PM CST
A family from Young, Sask. welcomed a baby girl just four minutes into 2018 in Saskatoon.
Paisley Barfield was born at Royal University Hospital at 12:04 a.m. Monday. She is Shannon and Brent Barfield’s first child.
Paisley weighed eight-pounds and 15-ounces.
