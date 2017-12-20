

Elves on the shelves are always busy during the holidays, but one elf in particular has had an especially antic-filled month so far.

Seven-month-old Kade Sutherland, or “baby elf on a shelf,” has been in all sorts of places this December. He’s been in the fridge. He’s fixed up his ATV. He’s even met some furry friends.

“He is really making a sensation on Facebook as our friends are showing their co-workers also,” Kade’s grandmother, Colleen Dear, wrote in an email to CTV Saskatoon. She sent the photos to our station.

“Everyone wants to know daily what baby elf has been doing!”

Kade’s mother, Jill Olzewski, takes the photos. One picture shows the baby elf sitting in the sink. Another shows him in a Jenga match against a reindeer. He’s lounging in a bathtub full of balloons in another photo, and one shows Kade picking out what he wants for Christmas.

The posts aren’t public on Facebook, but Kade’s mother said each photo still earns up to 200 likes.

“I didn’t think so many people would love it,” Olzewski said.

Baby on a shelf lives in Saskatoon and Olzewski said she plans to share the album with him when he grows up.

