Baba's Closet needs hygiene items for Saskatoon's displaced Ukrainians

Saskatoon’s Baba’s Closet is asking for donations of hygiene items for new Ukrainian families arriving in the city.

“They need everything to start over,” a media release from the non-profit said.

Through its storefront, Baba's Closet has been providing household and other items to those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Baba’s Closet says it has offered kitchen supplies, bedding, towels, and hygiene items for free to these families.

It is also accepting gift baskets and cash donations. Cash donations over $25 or more qualifies for a tax receipt.

The exchange is located at 4-811 51st Street and donations can be dropped off Tuesday to Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.