Baba's Closet founder found her calling

With Ukrainians fleeing the war in Ukraine and thousands in Saskatchewan already, there’s one woman who made it her mission to do her part and help.

When the Russian invasion started in February, Cherniatenski found her calling.

“On February 26 I had a calling and the next day I decided this is what I’m going to do,” Cherniatenski told CTV News.

She mobilized to start collecting items for newcomer Ukrainians. First at her home in her garage then moving to a small storefront on Miners Avenue. Even before the first Ukrainians had arrived in Saskatchewan, donations and help from the community started pouring in.

“I just figured I would help someone who’d be directed here to my garage and they can pick out whatever little bit of clothes they need. I didn’t even have an idea what the volume of people would be,” she says.

She quickly realized how much this was impacting her community with so many people wanting to pitch in.

“Before I could even think, my garage was full. People were dropping stuff off on my doorstep,” she said.

Thanks to her organizational skills and the generosity of hundreds of locals, relocated Ukrainian families have been stopping in at Baba’s Closet to pick up necessities for their new homes and the upcoming school year.

From bedding to dishes, books and even games, families can get a little more settled in their new lives.

When the first displaced Ukrainians started to arrive, the store began to see a new life.

The store has since moved to a bigger space according to Cherniatenski. They’re on 51st street now with more space to collect and give out donations.

For Cherniatenski, bringing smiles to the faces of parents, children and grandparents who have fled an unthinkable invasion makes the effort worth it.

Now more than eight months later she estimates she’s helped about 1,000 newcomers.

“Her town can be really proud of her,” said Iryna Dudka, who came to Canada in the 1990’s and volunteers at Baba’s Closet.

What Nettie started here at Baba’s Closet goes beyond just the tangible according to Dudka.

“It’s become a family for Ukrainians who come here and they can meet friends and make friends here right away,” she says.

Some of the children who visit the store call her Baba, the Ukrainian word for grandmother.

Cherniatenski isn’t sure when this will come to an end but wants to see the fifth and final plane of Ukrainians arrive in spring. She admits that she has been brought to tears when faced with the reality of what the newcomers have faced.

She’s also quick to share all the success.

“Wonderful volunteers are helping me do this plus you couldn’t ask for a better city or province to help,” she said.

“I think Ukrainians will appreciate what she’s done for years, and they’ll remember this for years,” Dudka added.