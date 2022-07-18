BA.5 rises, but overall viral load down in Saskatoon wastewater

The Omicron BA.5 COVID-19 variant now makes up 27 per cent of the viral load in Saskatoon's wastewater, according to a team of University of Saskatchewan researchers.

That's up from 14 per cent last week. BA. 5 is more transmissible than earlier coronavirus strains and can better infect people who have been previously infected or vaccinated.

The overall viral load in Saskatoon is down 33 per cent as of July 13, the fourth smallest load since January.

In North Battleford, BA.5 is less common, making up 16 per cent of viral load. The overall amount is down 76 per cent as of July 8.

Prince Albert saw a three per cent drop in viral load as of July 11.