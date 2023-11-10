Award-winning musical act changes venues in Prince Albert rather than cross picket

PRINCE ALBERT -

An award winning acapella group opted to move its Prince Albert show rather than cross a picket line at the city-run EA Rawlinson Centre.

The city’s inside workers — members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)— have been on strike for eight weeks, while their union negotiates with the city.

Countermeasure's artistic director Aaron Jenson has roots in Prince Albert, and said he is looking forward to his homecoming concert despite a change in venue.

“It really means a lot to me even though the circumstances around our return are not what we planned for,” Jenson said.

The group moved to the Prince Albert Union Centre due to the ongoing labour dispute..

“It wasn’t even an option for us to cross the picket line,” Jenson said.

“We are grateful to be able to bring our music to Prince Albert."

According to Jenson, there are CUPE members within the group.

Throughout his youth and young adulthood in Prince Albert, Jenson acted and performed in musicals

“It’s such a vibrant scene it offered possibilities to stretch my legs and gain confidence,” Jenson said.

The group says they suffered a financial hit by switching venues, but believe it is important to support the workers on strike.

Cara Stelmaschuk, Vice President of CUPE 882, the union representing Prince Albert city inside workers, says Countermeasure’s act of solidarity is not easy and she is thankful they have a place to perform in Prince Albert.

“The fact that they were still trying to find a way to make it happen so he could have his homecoming to Prince Albert says a lot to their integrity,” Stelmaschuk said.