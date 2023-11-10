Award-winning musical act changes venues in Prince Albert rather than cross picket
An award winning acapella group opted to move its Prince Albert show rather than cross a picket line at the city-run EA Rawlinson Centre.
The city’s inside workers — members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)— have been on strike for eight weeks, while their union negotiates with the city.
Countermeasure's artistic director Aaron Jenson has roots in Prince Albert, and said he is looking forward to his homecoming concert despite a change in venue.
“It really means a lot to me even though the circumstances around our return are not what we planned for,” Jenson said.
The group moved to the Prince Albert Union Centre due to the ongoing labour dispute..
“It wasn’t even an option for us to cross the picket line,” Jenson said.
“We are grateful to be able to bring our music to Prince Albert."
According to Jenson, there are CUPE members within the group.
Throughout his youth and young adulthood in Prince Albert, Jenson acted and performed in musicals
“It’s such a vibrant scene it offered possibilities to stretch my legs and gain confidence,” Jenson said.
The group says they suffered a financial hit by switching venues, but believe it is important to support the workers on strike.
Cara Stelmaschuk, Vice President of CUPE 882, the union representing Prince Albert city inside workers, says Countermeasure’s act of solidarity is not easy and she is thankful they have a place to perform in Prince Albert.
“The fact that they were still trying to find a way to make it happen so he could have his homecoming to Prince Albert says a lot to their integrity,” Stelmaschuk said.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Edmonton boy was killed intentionally in shooting, dead father was targeted in 2021: police
A boy that died in a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday was killed intentionally, police confirmed on Friday.
Gen Z values, demands not met by many large Canadian cities: study
The majority of Canada's urban centres are not meeting the quality of life needs of Generation Z, according to a new study. Here's which cities appeal to younger Canadians.
'So humbled': Shania Twain shows appreciation for Sask. community following tour bus crash
During her show in Saskatoon Thursday night, Shania Twain expressed her gratitude for the community of Indian Head and the hospitality shown to her crew following a crash involving her tour bus and truck.
From a baby pillow to electric vehicles, here's what got recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of various items Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection agency recalled this week, including a baby nursing pillow, some BMW's electric vehicles, and a brush mower.
The Great Grift: COVID-19 aid thieves bought fancy cars, a Pokemon card - even a private island
Thousands of thieves perpetrated the greatest grift in U.S. history. They potentially plundered more than US$280 billion in federal COVID-19 aid while another US$123 billion was wasted or misspent.
Where to watch CTV National News' early edition with Sandie Rinaldo
Sandie Rinaldo will bring Canadians an early evening edition of CTV National News starting on Monday, highlighting key stories and events from across the country and around the world.
BREAKING More than 260 Canadians on list to leave Gaza Friday unable to exit
Global Affairs Canada says none of the Canadians on Friday's list of foreign nationals approved to leave the Gaza Strip were able to exit.
Should Canada ban smoking tobacco? Expert weighs in
As some countries around the world start implementing bans on, or gradually phasing out the use of tobacco, should Canada follow their lead? One expert says a smoke-free approach is feasible in Canada, with the right legislation.
Father reunites with wife from Gaza in Toronto, touches his newborn child for the first time
A new mother fleeing war-torn Gaza arrived in Toronto Friday and introduced her husband to their three-week old daughter for the first time.
Regina
-
'So humbled': Shania Twain shows appreciation for Sask. community following tour bus crash
During her show in Saskatoon Thursday night, Shania Twain expressed her gratitude for the community of Indian Head and the hospitality shown to her crew following a crash involving her tour bus and truck.
-
Kits from Sask. museum let people 'reconnect with cherished memories'
A program through the Western Development Museum (WDM) in Moose Jaw lets people rent kits full of artifacts from the 1950s to the 1970s.
-
Sask. calls inquest for death of man at Regina Correctional Centre
Saskatchewan has called an inquest into the death of a man who died at the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre.
Winnipeg
-
Hockey coach in Winnipeg charged with sexual exploitation: police
A Winnipeg hockey coach has been charged with sexual assault and exploitation after she was allegedly involved in an inappropriate relationship with a player.
-
'They're very big': group of bison spotted on the loose in southern Manitoba
A herd of bison were on the loose in southern Manitoba this week, turning heads near a small community.
-
Jordyn Reimer: Sentencing hearing continues in impaired driving case
Around 80 friends and family members filled a Winnipeg court room Friday as a sentencing hearing continued for a man who pleaded guilty to impaired driving that killed a 24-year-old Transcona woman.
Calgary
-
Search underway for missing Alberta hunter, vehicle found at Bluerock Equestrian campground
Family of a missing Alberta hunter are hoping members of the public will come forward if they've seen him.
-
Calgary's 'The Cornerstone' office-to-residential building nears completion
A new office-to-residential building conversion is nearing completion on the west end of Downtown Calgary as its set to kick-start a new era of affordable housing opportunities.
-
New multicultural little library and community foodbank opens in Ogden
There's a new little library in town and this one celebrates diversity.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton boy was killed intentionally in shooting, dead father was targeted in 2021: police
A boy that died in a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday was killed intentionally, police confirmed on Friday.
-
Woodcroft to remain Oilers head coach through road trip: TSN
There won't be any coaching changes in Edmonton on Friday or Saturday, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug, despite the Oilers' loss in San Jose on Thursday night.
-
Engineers Canada wants Alberta to reconsider change to rules around 'engineer' title
A group representing Canada's engineering profession is urging Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to reconsider a proposal that aims to loosen restrictions around who can use the "engineer" title.
Toronto
-
Pickup truck driver allegedly drunk and speeding in Mississauga collision that left pedestrian dead
A pickup truck driver was allegedly drunk and speeding when he struck two pedestrians in Mississauga more than two months ago, killing one of them, Peel police said.
-
Father reunites with wife from Gaza in Toronto, touches his newborn child for the first time
A new mother fleeing war-torn Gaza arrived in Toronto Friday and introduced her husband to their three-week old daughter for the first time.
-
'Vile antisemitic attack:' Police investigating graffiti targeting Indigo CEO outside downtown Toronto store
Toronto police are investigating after an Indigo store and the company’s Jewish CEO were targeted with what one group is calling 'a vile antisemitic attack.'
Ottawa
-
Antisemitic messages, gasoline found in clinical area at General Campus, Ottawa Hospital says
Ottawa police are investigating after the Ottawa Hospital said gasoline and unspecified antisemitic messages were discovered inside a clinical area at the General Campus this week.
-
Here's how OC Transpo fares compare to other transit systems in Canada
Ottawa transit riders are paying one of the most expensive fares in Canada to board the bus and the O-Train, and fares are set to increase an average of 2.5 per cent in 2024.
-
Here's how much it cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa in October
The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa increased by $1 in October, with renters paying an average of $2,052 a month.
Vancouver
-
Multiple ferry sailings cancelled as B.C.'s South Coast braces for wicked weather
BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings scheduled for Friday night, when heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit the South Coast.
-
Drugs at B.C. prison 'insane' with multiple drone drops daily, says union boss
A union leader says a prison in British Columbia's Fraser Valley is experiencing an “insane” drug problem, with drones making multiple deliveries to prisoners each day.
-
B.C. officials provide update on COVID-19, influenza vaccines
B.C. health officials provided an update Friday on the number of people who have received vaccinations against influenza and COVID-19, stressing the need for people to get their shots before the peak of respiratory illness season.
Montreal
-
Parents anxious about safety after shootings at 2 Jewish schools in Montreal
Parents say they are anxious about sending their young children to school after shootings at both United Talmud Torahs of Montreal Inc. and Yeshiva Gedola.
-
Montreal lecturer filmed at Concordia clash over Israel-Hamas war has been suspended
A Université de Montréal (UdeM) lecturer has been suspended after he was involved in Wednesday's chaotic clash at Concordia University related to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Ye Olde Orchard changes name after OQLF run-in
Ye Olde Orchard Pub is being renamed after a run-in with the OQLF.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. hospitals grappling with COVID-19 outbreaks
Fifteen people have contracted COVID-19 at a Vancouver Island hospital amid an ongoing outbreak of the respiratory illness. The outbreak is one of at least three confirmed coronavirus outbreaks now active in B.C. hospitals.
-
Multiple ferry sailings cancelled as B.C.'s South Coast braces for wicked weather
BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings scheduled for Friday night, when heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit the South Coast.
-
Heavy rain, wind and snow to hit parts of B.C., prompting warnings
Environment Canada says a “vigorous frontal system” expected to cross British Columbia's south coast is bringing with it heavy rain and wind for some regions of the province, and snow for others, until at least Saturday.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. government response to post-tropical storm Fiona co-ordinated but flawed
A new report says P.E.I.'s response last year to post-tropical storm Fiona was well-co-ordinated, but says there's room for improvement for government agencies and their partners.
-
Woman, 78, arrested for impaired driving after hitting parked cars: P.E.I. RCMP
Prince Edward Island RCMP has arrested a 78-year-old woman after an alleged impaired driving incident in Stratford Thursday night.
-
Cape Breton mine idle, employees laid off: sources
A Cape Breton mine has no timeline for when or if work will resume, CTV News has learned.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Friday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Friday to help launch Canada's first community-wide smart grid, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will have full coverage starting at 10:30 a.m.
-
Sudbury murder victim died of blunt force injuries, police say
A 40-year-old woman whose remains were found in a wooded area of Greater Sudbury this week died of blunt force injuries, police said Friday.
-
Police arrest Niagara Falls murder suspect in Sudbury
A man charged with second-degree murder was arrested in Greater Sudbury on Thursday evening.
London
-
'Completely unacceptable': London MP calls out those responsible for an act of vandalism at constituency office
The constituency office of London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos was splattered with red paint sometime early Friday morning, according to office staff.
-
Calls for action after another crash shuts Riverside Drive
London police have posted to social media that Riverside Drive is closed to all traffic between Beaverbrook Avenue and Upper Avenue.
-
Police dogs help officers track down suspect
With the assistance of the canine unit, London police were able to track down a break-in suspect in the city’s core.