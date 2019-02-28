Average weekly earnings for employees in Saskatchewan have dropped, according to Statistics Canada.

The latest report on average weekly earnings, which includes overtime, says Saskatchewan posted a 1.5 per cent decline between December of 2017 and December of 2018. Alberta was the only other province not to post an increase, with no change in average weekly earnings.

The report says the average weekly earnings for employees in Saskatchewan are $1,018.

Stats Canada says the drop in earnings in Saskatchewan was driven by declines in mining, quarrying, construction, and oil and gas extraction. It also notes that in December of 2017, earnings in Saskatchewan had reached their highest level since 2001, when comparable information became available.

Seven provinces saw an increase in earnings, with Nova Scotia leading the pack. That province saw a jump of 3.3 per cent, mainly driven by healthcare and social assistance.

When it comes to specific sectors, workers in accommodation and food services saw the biggest growth in earnings with a jump of 4.3 per cent. Healthcare and social assistance ranked second with an increase of 4.2 per cent. Year-over-year earnings in the retail trade sector rose 4.1 per cent.