SASKATOON -- A 22-year-old man faces charges of second-degree murder, robbery and breach of probation after a stabbing Sunday evening.

The assault occurred in the 300 block of Avenue R South, police say. A 41-year-old man was stabbed and taken to hospital with serious injuries. He has since died, police say.

The accused, Tyrone Morin, is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday.