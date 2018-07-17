

CTV Saskatoon





The death of a 42-year-old man in Prince Albert has been ruled a homicide, according to police.

Police said in a news release an autopsy Monday confirmed the death of Jordan Ballantyne to be a homicide.

Ballantyne was pronounced dead on scene Friday after emergency crews responded shortly after 9 p.m. to a report of a person down at a yard near Sixth Avenue and 20th Street East. Police initially stated the death was suspicious.

Officers with the Prince Albert police criminal investigation division are still working to find witnesses and video surveillance from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.