SASKATOON -- A group of Australian students are taking on the cold to learn from Saskatoon paramedics as part of a placement program.

Rhys Hillsley is one of them. Wednesday was his first day on the job and he said the cold weather came as a surprise.

"It's definitely a shock coming from sunny Australia into the snow here. That's just one of those elements you got to work with and you make the most of it.”

He and two other students from Griffith University in Gold Coast, Australia are shadowing paramedics and getting hands-on experience operating equipment and caring for patients.

Troy Davies with Medavie Health Services West said the program has been running for three years and that the goal is to help students from Australia learn things they wouldn’t normally get to.

"They'll be doing everything and have full-on patient engagement and they have some requirements they need to meet. So, we throw them right into it - there's no delays,” he said.

While Hillsley said he’s excited for the opportunity, he’s worried about the intense wildfires back home. The fires have killed at least 26 people, destroyed almost 2,000 homes and torched more than 10 million hectares of land.

"It's incredible, like places that I grew up visiting and going to are being evacuated and some places are even being burned down. So, I kind of want to be back there to help and it's tough being over here, not being able to do anything,” he said.

Hillsley said he’s hoping the skills he learns here will allow him to help people back in Australia.

"I'm big on taking every opportunity that comes my way. And something like coming over to the other side of the world really, it was just an incredible experience for me personally and for my professional development."

Hillsley adds that he plans on making the most out of the cold weather by hitting the slopes.

He and the other students will be in Saskatoon until the end of February.