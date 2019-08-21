The inquest into the death of Austin Eaglechief heard from a forensic pathologist on Wednesday morning.

The man who conducted an autopsy on the 22-year-old’s body testified he died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Dr. Shaun Ladham said he noticed Eaglechief had a “significant” head injury upon the beginning of the autopsy. He later found multiple skull fractures, which Ladham described as “a lethal injury.” He also found Eaglechief had fractured three ribs.

The inquest into the death of Eaglechief began Monday. The purpose of an inquest is to avoid similar deaths from happening in the future.

Eaglechief was pronounced dead after the stolen truck he was driving crashed with another vehicle at Airport Drive and Circle Drive on June 19, 2017.

CPR was conducted on Eaglechief’s body at the scene, but Ladham said that no emergency method at the crash scene would have saved his life.

Eaglechief’s death was nearly instantaneous, “within seconds or minutes,” Dr. Ladham testified.

Earlier in the inquest, an officer said he found Eaglechief crumpled underneath the steering wheel of the stolen truck with blood coming from his head.

The passenger in the stolen truck

At the Airport Drive and Circle Drive crash scene, Matthew Gamble, the passenger in the stolen truck, was arrested at gunpoint, Det. Sgt. Aaron Moser told the inquest.

Moser said he knew of Gamble because other officers were looking for him. Gamble was wanted for an outstanding warrant for assault.

Moser testified Gamble had confined another gang member, cut off his finger and tortured him.

Moments before the police chase ended in the crash, Moser said the stolen truck was spotted in front of a house affiliated with the Indian Posse Gang.

A day after the crash, Eaglechief’s mother blamed the gang’s for taking her son’s life.

“I believe the gangs succeeded in taking my son,” she told CTV News on June 20, 2017.

The inquest is expected to hear from Gamble Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. More details to come.