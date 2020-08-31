Advertisement
August says goodbye with sunshine: This your Saskatoon Forecast
Published Monday, August 31, 2020 8:15AM CST
SASKATOON -- August leaves us with a sunny reminder of the month that was.
Cooler conditions have arrived in Saskatoon, but the sunshine remains today.
Moderate winds once again blow across our region from the West-Northwest.
September will start with cooler than average temperatures, but the long weekend forecast isn’t too bad.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
- Today – Sunny.
- High: 18
- Evening: 17
- 9pm: 12
- Tuesday – Partly Cloudy / Wind.
- Morning Low: 10
- Afternoon High: 21
- Wednesday – Showers.
- Morning Low: 9
- Afternoon High: 17