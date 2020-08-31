SASKATOON -- August leaves us with a sunny reminder of the month that was.

Cooler conditions have arrived in Saskatoon, but the sunshine remains today.

Moderate winds once again blow across our region from the West-Northwest. 

September will start with cooler than average temperatures, but the long weekend forecast isn’t too bad.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon: 

  • Today – Sunny.
  • High: 18
  • Evening: 17
  • 9pm: 12
  • Tuesday – Partly Cloudy / Wind.
  • Morning Low: 10
  • Afternoon High: 21
  • Wednesday – Showers.
  • Morning Low: 9
  • Afternoon High: 17