PRINCE ALBERT -- Prairie Oxygen and VitalAire have opened a new location in Prince Albert at a time when business in Saskatchewan’s oxygen industry has seen a slight decline.

The business sells at-home oxygen and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) products. Despite high demand on the healthcare system during the COVID-19 pandemic, marketing and sales manager Karin Friedrichsen said at-home oxygen sales have dropped.

Like all businesses, Prairie Oxygen has had to make adjustments to how it does sales to prevent any possible spread of COVID-19. For a business that’s fairly “hands-on,” Friedrichsen said it’s been a major change.

For CPAP masks, for example, staff have to estimate customers’ sizes rather than allowing them to try on different masks at fittings.

“It’s not just ‘come on in.’ We don’t do hands-on anymore, everything is done at a distance. We also do virtual (services) for teaching family members,” she said.

Friedrichsen said she hopes eventually, oxygen sales will get back on track. For the time being, the company is sticking with drive-thru style sales and virtual appointments.