The Assembly of First Nations has passed a resolution to lobby the federal government for an investigation into Canada’s justice system.

The move follows a push from Colten Boushie’s family, who travelled to Quebec and met with the AFN earlier this week.

The family wants a special investigator from the United Nations to independently look at what they say is “racism” and “systemic bias” in Canada’s justice system.

Boushie was shot and killed in August 2016 by farmer Gerald Stanley. A jury acquitted Stanley in his death in February.