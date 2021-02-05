Advertisement
Assault rifle, machetes, brass knuckles, throwing star among items seized in drug bust: Saskatoon police
Published Friday, February 5, 2021 2:28PM CST
Share:
SASKATOON -- A 44-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman are facing a combined total of 92 drugs and weapons-related charges following an investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) Guns & Gangs Unit.
After seeing apparent drug trafficking, police executed a search warrant Thursday at a home in the 400 block of Avenue X South, according to an SPS news release.
Police say a man and a woman were observed leaving the home and were taken into custody a short distance away.
As a result of the arrests and search warrant, police say they seized the following items:
- a Taser
- an SKS assault rifle
- 141 rounds of ammunition
- two imitation firearms
- brass knuckles
- four machetes
- a throwing star
- 18 hydromorphone pills
- 7.22 grams of fentanyl packaged for distribution
- 45.04 grams of methamphetamine
- 1.25 grams of cocaine packaged for distribution
- six digital scales
- nine cell phones
- three tablets
- two stolen bicycles
- 29 stolen identity documents
- $390 cash