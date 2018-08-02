

CTV Saskatoon





The number of assaults on police officers are on the rise in Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon Police Service said its on-pace to surpass a 2015 high of 120 charges of assault on police officers.

“Our officers have to be switched on all the time,” Supt. Brian Shalovelo told CTV News.

Shalovelo said the spike in violence to officers could be attributed to factors such as increased gang activity and street drugs.

“You add in things like gang mentality, you add in things like the opioid crisis…the use of methamphetamine — you put that all together and your members have a heightened degree of safety,” Shalovelo said.

As a result, Shalovelo said the use of force by officers is expected to reach an all-time high in Saskatoon.